Jul 8, 2022
Ex-UK Foreign Secretary Miliband Says a Retreating West Led to Russia’s War
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- On this episode of “Emma Barnett meets…,” Emma Barnett interviews David Miliband, the president of the International Rescue Committee and former UK Foreign Secretary. They discuss the challenges faced by displaced persons across the globe, the impact of the Ukrainian refugee crisis on other victims of conflict and the future of the British Labour Party. (Interview recorded on June 21, 2022.)
