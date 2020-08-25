(Bloomberg) --

Yulia Tymoshenko, the former Ukrainian prime minister who helped lead the 2004 Orange Revolution, has been moved to intensive care after contracting the coronavirus.

News that the 59-year-old had fallen ill came on Sunday, with Tymoshenko’s health worsening on Monday evening and prompting the transfer, according to her spokeswoman, Maryna Soroka.

“Unfortunately we don’t have good news at the moment,” Soroka said Tuesday on Facebook. Tymoshenko remains in “serious condition.”

Tymoshenko’s career faded as the Orange Revolution team collapsed and Viktor Yanukovych, who the uprising blocked from power, went on to secure the presidency in 2010. Yanukovych then imprisoned Tymoshenko over a gas contract she signed with Russia, before another street revolt toppled him in 2014, prompting her release.

She ran unsuccessfully in Ukraine’s 2019 presidential election, which was won by political novice Volodymyr Zelenskiy. She continues to lead her party in opposition.

