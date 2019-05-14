(Bloomberg) -- A former University of Southern California soccer coach who took bribes to write bogus athletic profiles for the children of well-heeled parents pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy.

Laura Janke, who was employed as an assistant women’s soccer coach at USC, admitted in federal court in Boston on Tuesday that she was part of a network of coaches and college and test administrators led by William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of the biggest college cheating case the U.S. has ever brought.

To contact the reporters on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net;Janelle Lawrence in Boston at jlawrence62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.