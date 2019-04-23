(Bloomberg) -- A former University of Southern California assistant coach has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. and testify in the “Varsity Blues” college-admissions scandal, according to court filings.

Laura Janke, a former USC assistant women’s soccer coach accused of creating phony athletic profiles for bogus athletic recruits, agreed to plead guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering, according to a letter from federal prosecutors to her attorney that was unsealed Tuesday.

Under the agreement, she will tell investigators what she knows about corrupt college consultant William “Rick” Singer’s contacts and other matters. In exchange, prosecutors will recommend a prison term at the low end of sentencing guidelines and may urge additional leniency if she provides “substantial assistance.” The guidelines likely call for a sentence of 27 to 33 months behind bars, according to the letter.

Janke is one of at least three former employees at USC to be charged, and the first to plead guilty. Former USC athletic director Donna Heinel pleaded not guilty in March to a racketeering charge.

