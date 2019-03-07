(Bloomberg) -- The daughter of Uzbekistan’s former president and a former official of a Russian telecommunications company were indicted in what prosecutors called one of the largest bribery schemes ever prosecuted under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Federal prosecutors in New York announced criminal charges against Gulnara Karimova, 46, and Bekhzod Akhmedov, 44, claiming a decade-long operation to pay $865 million in bribes to Karimova, who is a former Uzbek official and the daughter of Islam Karimov, leader of Uzbekistan from 1989 until his death in 2016.

Prosecutors claim Akhmedov, the former general director of Uzdunrobita, a unit of Moscow-based Mobile TeleSystems PJSC, helped orchestrate the bribery scheme on behalf of MTS, the biggest mobile-telecom company in Russia, Veon Ltd. and Telia Co. AB. He is charged with two counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, a major U.S. anti-corruption law, one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA and one count of money-laundering conspiracy.

Karimova is charged with a single count of money-laundering conspiracy.

The two conspired to launder the payments using U.S. bank accounts, prosecutors alleged. The charges come after a long-running investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and other authorities into corrupt payments involving telecommunications contracts in Uzbekistan.

Both defendants are citizens of Uzbekistan and are not in U.S. custody, according to a statement Thursday by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in Manhattan.

MTS has agreed to pay $850 million in a settlement with the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission after an investigation into suspected corruption at the company’s Uzbekistan unit in 2004-2012, according to a statement. Veon, based in Amsterdam, and Sweden’s Telia -- which had securities registered under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Act, according to the indictment -- have settled similar U.S. allegations, agreeing to pay fines of $795 million and $965 million respectively.

The case is U.S. v. Karimova, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

(Updates with details of the alleged scheme in third paragraph and broader context below.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Jeffrey, Steve Stroth

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.