(Bloomberg) -- A former Vitol Group oil trader was found guilty by a New York jury of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to bribe Mexican and Ecuadorian officials.

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, found Javier Aguilar guilty of conspiracy to violate US anti-bribery laws and money laundering. The verdict, which took less than a day, was the culmination of a seven-week trial that provided an unprecedented window into corruption in the commodity industry.

US prosecutors alleged that in order to win $500 million in business, Aguilar used intermediaries, shell companies and at least six co-conspirators to make hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit payments to government officials in Mexico and Ecuador.

Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, agreed in 2020 to a $160 million settlement with the DOJ over allegations that it paid bribes in three countries.

Aguilar was the first commodity trader to face trial following a series of investigations in the US, UK, Brazil and Switzerland that implicated many of the industry’s biggest names and yielded a slew of guilty pleas.

The bribes included a luxury bathroom remodeling and cash payments handed over at hotels, airports, and even in the parking lot just outside the Houston office of a Pemex subsidiary. Bank records also showed Aguilar siphoned off more than $610,000 in Vitol money for himself, according to the US.

While the world’s commodity traders have long held a reputation for paying bribes to win business, the industry has sought to distance itself from its tainted past. Yet the testimony and evidence in Aguilar’s trial laid bare a brazen web of corruption that began in 2015 and continued until 2020.

