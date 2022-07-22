(Bloomberg) -- Jay Carney, a former White House press secretary, is leaving his role as Amazon.com Inc.’s head of global affairs to join Airbnb Inc. as global head of policy and communications.

Carney, 57, will fill the role previously held by Chris Lehane, who left earlier this year, Airbnb said on Friday. Carney will start at the vacation-rental company in the beginning of September and will be based in Washington.

“The potential for travel to promote economic and social good has never been greater,” Carney said in a statement.

Managing policy is crucial for Airbnb, which navigates the legal and regulatory systems in more than 200 countries and regions and even more cities.

In his seven years at Amazon, Carney built and ran the company’s global corporate affairs organization, reporting directly to the chief executive officer. He previously served as press secretary for President Barack Obama. At Airbnb he joins the executive team and will work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

While Airbnb has worked with cities to address regulatory issues, it still faces hurdles in some places, with Washington and New York enacting stricter rules on short-term rentals. In Europe, cities such as Barcelona have banned short-term private-room rentals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.