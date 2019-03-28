(Bloomberg) -- Former Yale University women’s soccer coach Rudy Meredith, one of dozens implicated in the U.S. college admissions scandal, appeared Thursday in federal court in Boston, where he is cooperating with authorities and is expected to plead guilty.

That would make Meredith the second coach charged in the sting, after former Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer, to acknowledge taking bribes from parents to ensure their children’s admission as athletic recruits.

Meredith is accused of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars funneled through college admissions counselor William Rick Singer to award coveted recruitment slots on his team to two California students. The former coach, who has helped the Justice Department in its investigation of the scam, struck a plea deal with prosecutors this month that could send him to prison for 33 to 41 months.

He appeared before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley shortly after noon in a navy blue suit and blue shirt, looking somber, with his lawyers Felice Duffy, Young Paik and Paul Thomas. Kelley set Meredith’s bond at $100,000 and warned him to stay away from co-defendants in the case. Thomas told the judge Meredith would surrender his passport.

“You can travel all around the United States,” she told Meredith.

Prosecutor Eric Rosen said each of the two counts against Meredith carries a maximum prison term of 20 years. Meredith was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and honest-services wire fraud and one count of honest-services wire fraud. U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf, before whom Meredith will appear later Thursday afternoon, will ultimately decide on his sentence.

Hastening from the courtroom after the proceeding, Meredith declined to comment on the case.

Meredith had a remarkable run during his quarter century coaching Yale women’s soccer from 1995 to 2018, leading the Elis to their first unshared Ivy League title in 2005. While a spate of injuries recently plagued the team, its talented core of younger athletes has promised success for years to come. In November 2017, the New England Soccer Journal noted that Meredith was the coach with the most wins in Yale history and named him the region’s coach of the year.

Yale said this week that it had rescinded the admission of a student as a result of what the U.S. has called the largest college admissions scam it has ever prosecuted. President Peter Salovey said in a letter that besides that student, “we have determined that all enrolled Yale students who were admitted with an athletic endorsement played at least one season on their varsity sports team” and that “going forward the Athletics Department will review and confirm the athletic credentials” of all prospective recruits.

Salovey also said Yale had received a letter from the U.S. Department of Education saying it was looking into whether the school and seven others have “complied with regulations and requirements pertaining to the federal student aid program.”

The U.S. says wealthy parents -- including celebrities, a top mergers attorney and a venture-capital CEO -- paid Singer to get their kids into schools including Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, Wake Forest and the University of Southern California. He used the funds they gave him, through a charity he had set up, to pay off test administrators and a surrogate test taker and to bribe college coaches to designate applicants as athletic recruits, according to the charges.

Among the schools to which falsified entrance exam scores were sent are Northeastern, the University of California at Berkeley, Boston University and Boston College. None of the schools or students in the case have been charged.

