(Bloomberg) -- Exclusive Networks and its holders are seeking up to 416 million euros ($492 million) in an initial public offering on Euronext Paris, boosting the French listings market after a dismal two years.

The company is selling new shares worth 260 million euros, while the remainder will come from existing holders including private equity firm Permira Holdings, an entity controlled by ex-Chief Executive Officer Olivier Breittmaye, employees and management, according to a statement Tuesday. The offering values Exclusive Networks at as much as 2.1 billion euros.

The listing adds to a string of cybersecurity offerings. Darktrace Plc made its debut on the London Stock Exchange in April and the stock has shot up 155% since. Peer SentinelOne Inc., which listed in New York at the end of June, has also seen its stock surge over 75%.

Exclusive Networks, which links big cybersecurity technology developers with companies looking to keep their data and reputations safe, is marketing shares at 20 euros to 24 euros each through Sept 22. The new stock will start trading a day later. The IPO includes a 15% over-allotment option, which when exercised will take the deal size to as much as 478 million euros.

A flurry of French IPOs this fall is helping to revive a market that has struggled to attract large issuers over the past two years. Private equity firm Antin Infrastructure Partners and health-care property firm Icade Sante announced planned IPOs this month, while grocer Casino Guichard Perrachon SA said it may list its renewable-energy arm GreenYellow this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are global coordinators. BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup and Societe Generale are bookrunners.

