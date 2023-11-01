(Bloomberg) -- As the craze to launch new hedge funds in Brazil peters out following a sharp rise in interest rates, it seems everyone is moving into wealth management.

An increasing number of executives are leaving banks to create businesses to serve rich families, while some independent investment advisers are merging to gain scale. Three dozen new wealth firms have have opened in the first half of the year, according to capital markets association Anbima, including several founded by former Credit Suisse bankers.

“A large number of professionals left their organizations to set up their investment-advisory houses and ended up creating a structure of multifamily offices,” said Fernando Vallada, Anbima’s director. “It’s a natural evolution of the market.”

Brazil has 460.4 billion reais ($91 billion) in wealth managed by 141 independent companies, according to Anbima. They compete with banks that oversee almost 2 trillion reais through their local private-banking businesses.

While there are more independent players than ever, the amount of new wealth isn’t growing as quickly. No Brazilian company has gone public in 2022 or 2023, as controlling shareholders avoid selling equity at depressed prices. Some wealthy families even had to inject money into their firms to deal with growing debt loads, reducing the liquidity available for multifamily offices to manage.

That has an impact on fees. While hedge funds can charge clients 2% of their assets plus a performance fee of 20%, wealth managers usually receive from 0.30% to 0.70%. Low profitability is one reason why global banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., BNP Paribas SA and Credit Agricole SA sold their onshore private-banking businesses in Brazil.

“We haven’t had many liquidity events recently,” Vallada said. “They’re important for wealth managers and independent financial advisers to gain volume.”

The turmoil at Credit Suisse in recent years contributed to the outflow of experienced bankers with long-standing clients.

Sten Gestao Patrimonial was founded in August by Savio Barros and Bruno Rodrigues, former executives of the Swiss bank. Sao Paulo-based Wealth High Governance was founded by Credit Suisse’s former head of private banking in Brazil, Marco Aurelio Abrahao. He left the bank with several colleagues in 2020 and they now oversee about 40 billion reais.

Antonio Costa, ex-country head of Azimut Holding Spa, joined B.Side Investimentos last year. The Sao Paulo-based firm was founded in 2019 by Rafael Christiansen, who previously oversaw private banking at Banco Safra SA. Both are Credit Suisse veterans.

Other banks have been involved in the exodus as well. Former executives from Itau Unibanco Holding SA, the biggest bank in Latin America by market value, joined We Capital.

B.Side, which was created as a registered investment-advisory firm and has 6 billion reais under management, is in talks for an acquisition to expand into offshore services after completing an earlier deal in May.

More M&A activity is expected as stronger competition and a lack of public offerings compress fees.

“Sooner or later we’re going to see an even bigger consolidation,” Costa said in an interview. “The largest companies will keep approaching the smaller and propose some type of commercial agreement, to cut costs and gain scale.”

Even older wealth-management firms, such as Taler Gestao de Patrimonio, founded in 2005, are merging with newer players. Galapagos Capital, an investment company founded by former Banco BTG Pactual partners, acquired Taler in September. It now has 20 billion reais under management including through its asset-management arm.

“We’re very focused on surrounding ourselves with people that are highly experienced,” said Arnaldo Curvello, the Galapagos partner responsible for the wealth-management business.

A distinguishing factor among independent shops is the ability to offer investment advice without trying to force in-house products on clients, said Ian Dubugras, chief executive officer of multifamily office Carpa, which has 6.3 billion reais under management.

Since those businesses receive a fixed fee, advisers’ pay isn’t tied to the products they sell clients, Dubugras said.

Many wealth firms begin working with clients with fortunes as low as 3 million to 10 million reais, while others require 20 million to 100 million reais.

Services such as tax and succession planning are crucial to attract high-net-worth clients, said Sigrid Guimaraes, co-founder of Alocc, which works with nearly 400 families and has 10.5 billion reais under management.

“Despite everything, Brazil is resilient,” she said. “And we have companies that survive crises and continue generating profits.”

