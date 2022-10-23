(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s Security Service said it detained executives from the aviation company Motor Sich PJSC in what authorities called an investigation into collaboration with Moscow.

The company is accused of supplying helicopter parts to Russia’s armed forces through “transnational channels.”

While no specific timeline was given, the shipments allowed Russia to maintain military equipment it used in the war, the security agency, or SBU, said on its website.

Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, Motor Sich’s president and co-owner, didn’t pick up calls from Bloomberg News to his personal phone. The company didn’t return calls to its office.

Investigators said they established that Motor Sich sold aviation engines to Russia from its Zaporizhzhia-based plant via intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia. The components were subsequently used in three different types of Russian helicopters, the so-called Sapsan, Alligator and Night Hunter models.

Russia’s military used the equipment as part of its invasion of Ukraine, according to the SBU. It added that “the officials acted in collusion with representatives Russia’s Rostec,” the state-owned corporation that’s a major weapons supplier to the Kremlin.

Rostec, which was sanctioned by the US Treasury in June for its role in Russia’s defense sector, denied it has recently bought Ukrainian helicopter engines.

Motor Sich’s president and head of foreign trade were detained, the service said on its website without specifying names. The SBU released photos of what appear to be raids on two different residences. All faces were obscured, but unobscured images circulated on social media.

Bohuslayev, 83, is a mechanical engineer by training and has served in parliament. In 2000 he was named a Hero of Ukraine, the nation’s highest civilian honor, for “outstanding contributions to the development of Ukrainian engineering.”

Images released by the security service also showed various forms of Russian ID with digitally smudged personal information. Another photo displayed piles of cash, including US $100 bills and Ukrainian hryvnia, as well as mobile phones and several thumb drives.

Motor Sich was previously in the geopolitical spotlight in 2019 after attempting to sell a stake to a group of companies including China’s Skyrizon. Ukraine’s state-run military industrial concern Ukroboronprom dropped out of a potential deal after the US urged caution in the sale.

After the breakup of the Soviet Union, Motor Sich inherited Soviet aviation manufacturing capabilities in Ukraine, producing engines to power military aircraft that remain in Russian service.

Rostec said in a posting on its company website in 2017 that it intended to buy 130 helicopter engines from the Ukrainian company, even while announcing plans to phase out such purchases by 2019.

On Sunday, Rostec told the Russian news website RBC that there’s been no cooperation with Motor Sich “for a long time.”

“Ukrainian engines were installed on helicopters until 2014, this is well known,” a Rostec spokesperson told RBC. “We carried out a complete import substitution” for domestically-produced parts.

In 2015, Motor Sich admitted to have provided maintenance for the helicopter fleet used by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

