(Bloomberg) -- Business leaders from around the world expressed their concern about the UK’s unsteady footing, and many agreed that things are going to get worse before they get better.

Business leaders and professionals singled out the UK’s lack of progress in several crucial fields at Bloomberg’s Equality Summit on Tuesday, from entrepreneurship to trans rights. Sharmadean Reid, founder of The Stack World, a social network for professional women, said that access to capital for Black British founders is actually going backward. The issue is so chronic Black entrepreneurs are foregoing the UK in favor of the US, “which is a very, very bad look for British capital,” she said.

The cost-of-living crisis was also top of mind for attendees.

John Lewis Partnership Plc Chairman Sharon White said the current climate reminds her of the economic crisis in the 1970s. She doesn’t expect things to get easier in the near future. “We will over the next six to 12 months face yet more difficult challenges because inflation is clearly with us for some time yet,” she said.Nina Skero, CEO of economic forecaster Cebr, predicted global inflation would stay elevated “for quite some time” and that developed nations shouldn’t expect to return to their 2% targets for years to come.

Meanwhile, Luke Ellis, the chief executive officer of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc, said central banks have done too little, too late to curb inflation. He likened soaring coasts to a fire, and said it should have been stamped out two years ago. “My worry is what is likely to happen is that central banks and governments don’t want to take the immediate action,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, predicting further hikes in interest rates.

Businesses also have a role to play in mitigating inequality, said Semin Soher Power, head of inflation trading at the Bank of Ireland. “A game-changer would be for the government to provide free or subsidized childcare,” Power said.There is some hope however in the UK government’s latest fiscal positioning, after a tumultuous few weeks, said White. “As a business what you most want is stability and predictability,” she said. The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s statement this week, which backpedalled on much of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ tax cutting agenda, starts to lay “firmer foundations for more stability than perhaps the last few weeks have entertained.”

