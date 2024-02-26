(Bloomberg) -- Sparing New York City yellow taxi passengers from paying a proposed $1.25 toll in Manhattan’s central business district will cost an estimated $35 million a year, according to the city’s Independent Budget Office.

Yellow taxi drivers have pushed back against the new fee that aims to reduce traffic congestion in Manhattan’s busiest streets. They have the support of Mayor Eric Adams, who has said such vehicles should be exempt from the toll, called congestion pricing. IBO detailed the $35 million exemption cost in a report released Monday.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s subways, buses and two commuter rail lines and is implementing the new toll, may start charging drivers as soon as mid-June. The proposed tolling schedule would place a $1.25 surcharge on yellow taxi passengers who enter or exit the district, which runs from 60th Street to the bottom of the island. Yellow taxi passengers would also pay the new toll while traveling within the district.

The congestion pricing plan is the first of its kind in the US and will charge E-ZPass passenger cars $15 once a day during peak periods to enter the district. It aims to ease traffic, improve air quality and raise $1 billion a year in new revenue for the MTA. The state-run agency will then borrow off that revenue source to finance $15 billion of infrastructure upgrades to its transit network.

The toll risks decreasing demand for yellow taxis just as those drivers are struggling to regain pre-pandemic usage levels. The $1.25 surcharge on passengers would reduce demand for yellow taxis by 1%, according to the IBO’s report.

Total yellow taxi trips entering, leaving or within the district were at 49% of pre-pandemic levels in October 2023, while high-volume for-hire vehicle trips were at 88%, according to the city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission.

While the potential tolling structure would charge yellow taxi passengers $1.25, passengers in app-based for-hire vehicles, such as Uber and Lyft, would pay a $2.50 surcharge.

The MTA could absorb the estimated $35 million cost if congestion pricing toll revenue comes in better than expected, according to the IBO report. Or, the MTA could raise the toll on non-exempt vehicles, charging motorists $15.53 instead of $15 and increasing the surcharge on Uber and Lyft passengers by 9-cents, according to the IBO report.

Allowing yellow taxi passengers to skip the toll would hurt for-hire business, Uber said in a statement Monday.

“Exempting yellow taxis would do nothing to further the stated goals of congestion pricing,” Uber said in a statement Monday. “It would shift demand in the zone from for-hire vehicles to taxi, favor those with the most access to mass transit at the expense of those in the outerboroughs, and cost thousands of Uber drivers their jobs- a clear violation of the MTA’s agreement with the Federal Highway Administration.”

A representative from Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

