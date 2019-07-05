(Bloomberg) -- Fatigued by their longest-ever summit that laid bare the bloc’s struggles in decision making, European Union leaders sent mixed signals to western Balkan nations seeking membership.

Poland, the EU’s largest eastern member, is ready to help the Balkans into the bloc, President Andrzej Duda said at an annual meeting with the mostly former Yugoslav countries on Friday. Still, hope of new momentum had already been undercut when French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that there would be no further expansion unless “deep reform” in the EU happens first.

Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina have long expressed frustration at the slow progress toward accession, especially as many of them started difficult overhauls needed to join the world’s largest free trade bloc.

“EU membership was a catalyst for Polish reforms and we want that perspective to be available for the Western Balkans,” Duda said. “Not everybody shares this view and and I’m saddened by decisions” made by European leaders delaying accession, he said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to speak at a news conference in Poznan, about 280 kilometers (174 miles) west of Warsaw, later on Friday.

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn warned this week that failure to keep membership promises would hurt the EU’s credibility and could push the region into the hands of Russia or China, with “strings attached.”

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic expressed frustration at the summit, saying that instead of “motivating and stimulating” Balkan nations, EU leaders are effectively treating them like they’re in a “second league.”

“A question arises about purpose of such meetings, especially after certain European leaders say that have no intention to discuss enlargement,” Dacic said in Poznan on Thursday. “If it’s really so, I don’t understand the point of such gatherings.”

Indeed, the political tide has turned against quick membership for any countries. The EU executive’s recommendation in May to start negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia was shot down by member states. The nomination of Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell as the bloc’s foreign policy chief for the next five years may also signal additional obstacles.

Borrell is a fierce opponent of separatist movements and his country doesn’t recognize the independence of Kosovo, which is seeking candidate status to start entry talks, for which it needs to improve ties with Serbia.

