Exiled Ex-President Saakashvili Says He Is Back in Georgia

(Bloomberg) -- Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili said he’s returned to the country after eight years in exile, defying government warnings that he will be detained on allegations of abuse of power.

Saakashvili posted video late Thursday walking round the Black Sea resort of Batumi declaring his return and calling on voters to oppose candidates from the ruling Georgian Dream party in local government elections taking place Saturday.

“I risked everything -- freedom, life -- to be here,” said Saakashvili, who said he planned to go “soon” to the capital Tbilisi. “Go and vote.”

Georgian police issued a statement denying that Saakashvili, who left the country after stepping down as president in 2013, had crossed the border. Georgian Dream’s leader Irakli Kobakhidze called the video post “fake.”

Saakashvili fled Georgia after the incoming government of his rival, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, accused him of abuse of power shortly after he left office. The leader of the pro-Western 2003 Rose Revolution has repeatedly claimed from exile that the charges are politically motivated.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili warned that Saakashvili faced arrest if he returned, after the former president posted an image of an airline ticket to Georgia on social media earlier this week.

