(Bloomberg) -- Pierre Castel, the French billionaire behind the Nicolas chain of wine shops, was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in Swiss back taxes in a court ruling that found he deliberately hid his identity for decades as head of a global drinks empire.

A Geneva appeals court found that Castel, 95, had filed tax returns under one first name between 1982 and 1994 rather than another, by which he is well known as the founder of world’s third-largest wine trader. It put taxes and fines owed at around 415 million Swiss francs ($416 million).

While the names of Castel, other family members as well as the companies involved were redacted from the ruling, a detailed description of the company and its founder point to his identity. The ruling includes Castel’s year of birth, nationality, family origins and career path provided by his defense that corresponds to those described by the company and by Castel -- whose name is Pierre Jesus Sebastian Castel -- in interviews.

The ruling specified Castel had 30 days to appeal this decision at a Swiss federal court but it’s not clear if he did so. A representative for a holding company referred enquiries to Gregory Clerc, his lawyer. Clerc did not respond to repeated calls and emails to his office in Geneva. A spokeswoman for the Swiss federal tax administration, a plaintiff in the case, declined to comment.

Bordeaux Beginning

The court decision provides a rare glimpse into the affairs of one of France’s most secretive fortunes. Castel has been described as the country’s wealthiest tax exile after he moved to Switzerland in 1981 following the election of Socialist President Francois Mitterrand. He and relatives built the fortune from a small trading outpost in Bordeaux to one of the biggest wine traders in Europe and beer brewers in Africa.

Swiss authorities started their probe in 2017 on suspicions that the Castel who had been filing tax returns in their jurisdiction was in fact the head of an empire and was in possession of an undeclared fortune. Media profiles of Castel at the helm of a sprawling network of more than 215 companies in 40 countries weren’t reflected in his tax filings, according to the July verdict, which was reported earlier by Swiss blog Gotham City.

During the investigation, Castel’s representatives admitted to omitting “certain elements” of his revenue and fortune between 2007 and 2011, the ruling said. They said “useful” documents were hard to find because Castel practiced old-style management involving hand shakes and oral discussions.

Castel used companies in Switzerland and Gibraltar, a foundation in Liechtenstein and a Singapore-based trust to structure his empire and progressively removed himself from operations so they no longer depended on the founder or his heirs, according to his representatives. In 1992, Castel removed himself from the ownership of the group, which at the time was a foundation based in Liechtenstein.

The Swiss court concluded there was insufficient proof of Castel’s removal as the beneficiary of a holding company, the sharing of dividends with family members and that he didn’t control the drinks group.

In France, anti-terrorism prosecutors are probing allegations that a unit within the Castel group made a pact with a militia group linked to atrocities in the Central African Republic. Castel conducted its own inquiry into the sugar-producing unit and concluded that “no material elements or information corroborated” the allegations, a spokesman for the company said in July.

