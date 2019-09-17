(Bloomberg) -- Exit polls show Israel’s election producing a dramatic deadlock, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor former military chief Benny Gantz able to easily form a government.

Their parties are running neck and neck, the exit polls indicated. Netanyahu’s onetime ally-turned-nemesis, former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, appears to be positioned to be kingmaker if the real numbers mirror the exit polls.

Netanyahu engineered Tuesday’s ballot and bet his political future on a more favorable outcome after failing to form a government following the April 9 election. An inability to win a decisive victory this time round would thrust Israel into further political turmoil and drag out policy paralysis at a time when diplomatic and regional security challenges are mounting.

It would also complicate his efforts to head off a possible indictment on corruption charges.

After final results are in, President Reuven Rivlin will consult with the various parties to see who they recommend be tapped to form the next government.

(Updates with context in)

To contact the reporter on this story: Amy Teibel in Jerusalem at ateibel@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel, Benjamin Harvey

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.