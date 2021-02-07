(Bloomberg) -- Two exit polls in Ecuador’s presidential election found that the country is heading to a second-round, with socialist economist Andres Arauz in the lead over Guillermo Lasso, a career banker.

The pair will face each other in the April 11 runoff after none of the 16 candidates for president got enough votes to secure a first-round win on Sunday, according to exit polls by Cedatos and Clima Social published by local TV station Gama.

Cedatos found 34.9% for Arauz versus 21% for Lasso, while Clima Social found 36.2% support for Arauz and 21.7% for Lasso.

The National Electoral Council is expected to publish the result of a quick count close to 8pm local time.

