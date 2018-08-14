Aug 14, 2018
Exiting Tesla Now May Beat Risking a Failed Deal, Barclays Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Investors may be better off cashing out of Tesla Inc. instead of risking a deal to take the company private falling through, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson writes in a research note.
Johnson, who rates Tesla the equivalent of sell with a $210 price target, said investors should either dump the stock now at current prices and avoid potential litigation risk, or take the $420 a share that Elon Musk has said he will offer to buy them out.
Musk’s latest blog post “made it clear -– as we suspected last week -– that any go-private transaction still had numerous hurdles in front of it,” Johnson wrote Tuesday.
- Says institutional investors need to weigh the illiquidity and funding disadvantages of private stakes with the benefits of management focus; they may also need to consider the lack of transparency and eventual liquidity inherent in a private stake
- Tesla is not the only avenue for sovereign wealth funds to diversify away from oil; Johnson says the the growing electric vehicle market has numerous other public and private investment opportunities that provide a hedge against the “peak oil” argument
- Tesla has 11 buys, 11 holds, 11 sells; avg price target $327: Bloomberg data
