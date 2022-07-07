(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese exodus from the US bond market hit a record milestone in May as the world’s largest overseas holders of Treasuries balked at the surge in yields.

Japanese investors sold US sovereign debt for a seventh straight month, the longest streak of outflows in data going back to 2005. Withdrawals totaled 326 billion yen ($2.4 billion), down from 2.4 trillion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance figures released Friday showed.

“Investors continue to be wary of US inflation and the aggressive pace of rate hikes accompanying that, as well as the rise in US yields,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute. “Preliminary data showed selling intensified in June, so this trend is likely to continue until there is a clearer view on where US rate hikes will peak.”

Separate weekly flow data from the ministry showed net selling of foreign bonds was around 3.8 trillion yen in June. Most of this was US debt.

Investors from the East Asian nation hold the largest pile of Treasuries outside of the US, with over $1.2 trillion worth. But a combination of rising yields at home and the spiraling cost to hedge the volatile yen has wiped out the premium they once enjoyed from US debt.

Treasuries’ Biggest Fans Lose Reason to Back the Bond Rally

The yen-hedged yield on 10-year Treasuries collapsed to 0.24% this week from almost 1.7% in April, almost identical to the yield on comparable Japanese debt.

The May data also showed Japanese were net sellers of European, Australian and Canadian bonds, where interest rates are rising or expected to rise as central banks turn hawkish. The net sale of Canadian debt was the largest on record.

“Investors appear to be selling when yields took a pause from further rises,” Ueno said, adding that they see “a good chance to take profits when yields ease as they remain cautious of a further decline in prices.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.