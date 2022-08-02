(Bloomberg) -- Almost a third of young Germans were no longer living with their parents last year -- the most in at least a quarter century.

In 2021, the average age to move out of the family nest was 23.6, nearly three years earlier than in the rest of the European Union, according to a report by the country’s statistics agency published this week.

The number of young Germans setting up their own homes is the most since comparable records began in 1996, an increase that officials say is notable because it has happened despite the pressures of rising rents and the pandemic’s effect on the economy.

Within Europe, Nordic countries show the earliest tendency to set up home within the 15-24-year-old age group. Swedes, Finns and Danes are on average younger than 22 when doing so.

By contrast, southern Europeans are more likely to live with their parents well into adulthood. Portuguese, Croatians and Greeks will normally have celebrated their 30th birthdays before moving out. In Italy, the average is just under that, at 29.9 years.

Throughout the EU, daughters tend to leave home about two years earlier than sons.

Despite the tendency to move out earlier, young Germans are less likely to start their own families. In 2021, only 2.4% of them had children of their own. Only 1.6% had spouses, a record low.

