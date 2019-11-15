(Bloomberg) -- ExodusPoint Capital Management, which launched last year with a record $8 billion in assets, is setting out to collect billions more.

The hedge fund, co-founded by Michael Gelband and Hyung Lee, aims to gather more than $2 billion in the second quarter of 2020, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokesman for the New York-based firm declined to comment.

Gelband, the one-time heir apparent to Millennium Management founder Izzy Englander, last year struck out on his own and broke fundraising records for a hedge-fund startup.

If successful, the latest capital raise will run counter to the exodus from hedge fund investments. Clients have yanked $77 billion from hedge funds so far this year, twice as much as in all of 2018, while closures have outnumbered launches since 2015, according to data compiled by eVestment and Hedge Fund Research.

Gelband’s performance has been underwhelming since its blockbuster start. His fund gained 5.1% through October this year, lagging its biggest peers.

