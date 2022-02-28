(Bloomberg) -- ExodusPoint Capital Management hired portfolio manager George Saghir from Graham Capital Management as it continues to build out its macro team.

Saghir joined ExodusPoint last week after a decade at Graham, where he was a macro portfolio manager and oversaw more than $1 billion in gross capital, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesman for New York-based ExodusPoint, which manages about $13.7 billion, declined to comment.

In September, the firm hired Soros Fund Management macro chief Pablo Duran Steinman and Eisler Capital’s Mukesh Murarka as portfolio managers for the unit, which is part of ExodusPoint’s fixed-income division. Macro teams comprise more than 10% of the firm’s roughly 100 portfolio-manager teams.

ExodusPoint hired almost 250 people in the past two years, and now has 675 employees in nine cities. The firm debuted in 2018 with $8 billion -- the biggest hedge fund launch on record -- to focus on equity and fixed-income wagers.

