(Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund ExodusPoint Capital Management stopped Bhavit Sawjani, a marquee hire and Dubai-based portfolio manager who led a six-member team, from trading late last year following losses of more than $70 million.

While Sawjani is still employed by ExodusPoint, he’s no longer running money for the multistrategy firm, according to people with knowledge of the matter. His crew has been disbanded, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private.

Sawjani was one of the first employees that moved to Dubai when ExodusPoint expanded operations to the Emirate in 2022. He specializes in credit trading but was also heavily into macro investing, the people added. It’s not clear what led to losses.

A spokesman for the New York-based hedge fund, which manages about $12 billion, declined to comment. Sawjani didn’t respond to messages and calls seeking comment.

Multistrategy hedge funds, which rely on teams of traders investing across asset classes, have found it tough to build out their credit trading teams and fit the strategy into their overall money pools that typically look for low volatility and steady returns. Such firms often stop traders from changing their positions and cut their assets once losses reach a certain threshold. In extreme cases, their books are liquidated and traders fired.

Sawjani joined ExodusPoint from GoldenTree Asset Management in 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he was head of high-yield credit trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ExodusPoint, founded in 2017 by Michael Gelband and Hyung Lee, invests across fixed income and equities, according to its website. The hedge fund gained 7.3% in 2023.

