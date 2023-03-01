(Bloomberg) -- The plan for greater US military access in the Philippines has drawn opposition from politicians who raised concerns the Southeast Asian nation might be embroiled if tensions with China over Taiwan escalate.

Senator Imee Marcos, the president’s sister, said the move to allow American troops in more Philippine sites is geared at bolstering the US’ possible defense of Taiwan instead of the Philippines.

“We are not volunteering to fight wars that are not our own,” Senator Marcos, who chairs the foreign relations committee, said in a hearing with Philippine defense officials and diplomats on Wednesday. She also questioned why the Philippines is granting the US greater access, when only five of the 21 projects in the initial sites have been completed.

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., however, defended greater US access in the Philippines, saying it will allow militaries from both countries to work more closely, especially in the event of natural disasters.

The Southeast Asian nation last month gave the US access to four more military bases under the countries’ Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, bringing the total to nine. The 2014 pact allows the US to rotate its troops for prolonged stays as well as build and operate facilities on Philippine bases.

The move is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s efforts to bolster the Philippines’ longstanding alliance with the US amid lingering tensions with China over Taiwan and the South China Sea. Manila is expanding its military exercises with American troops, and also plans to restart patrols with the US in the disputed waters.

At Wednesday’s Senate hearing, Governor Manuel Mamba from the northern Cagayan province, which was earlier reported as one of the four possible new sites for US access, said his locality doesn’t want to be caught up in any conflict between the superpowers.

“Our only wish is to have no foreign forces in Cagayan. We will have sleepless nights,” Mamba said.

Three Philippine bases near Taiwan - two in Cagayan and one in Isabela province - in addition to another in Palawan near the South China Sea, are among the additional sites being considered where US forces may gain greater access, a former Philippines military chief said in November.

The new sites may still be changed, Defense Secretary Galvez said at the hearing, while declining to name the locations. Local officials will be consulted before any site is finalized, he added.

