Expats Sent to Back of Queue for 160 U.A.E. Private-Sector Roles

(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is renewing a push to boost the hiring of citizens.

Emiratis must be given priority when applying for jobs in 160 private-sector positions, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, acting in his capacity as the country’s prime minister, tweeted on Sunday. About 80% of the population of the U.A.E., the Arab world’s second-largest economy, are foreigners.

Cash-strapped governments across the oil-rich Gulf are seeking to reduce the burden of having to be the employer of first resort to the vast majority of its population. Private companies prefer foreign workers who tend to accept lower pay and longer hours than their local counterparts.

“Managerial” positions in the government will be limited to Emiratis and 300 million dirhams ($82 million) has been earmarked to train 18,000 citizens, Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Supporting Emiratization is not incompatible with our ongoing efforts to attract global talent in all fields,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “Talent is what establishes a strong and diversified economy that provides great opportunities for citizens and residents.”

