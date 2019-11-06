(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. showed a decline in revenue growth at its vacation rental business in the third quarter, signaling slowed momentum in the travel giant’s fastest-growing category.

Bellevue, Washington-based Expedia’s short-term rental unit reported revenue growth of 14% in the three months ended Sept. 30, to $467 million. That’s less than the 17% pace in the previous period and missed analysts’ estimates for $462.4 million. Total revenue grew 8.6% to $3.56 billion, in line with analysts’ estimates. The shares fell about 7% in extended trading.

Expedia has been plowing resources into its home-sharing division, Vrbo, in a bid to challenge rivals Airbnb Inc. and Booking Holdings Inc. in the booming market for alternative accommodation. While Vrbo dominates the market in the U.S. for purely vacation-rentals, Airbnb and Booking capture a much larger share of the broader global $34 billion alternative accommodation market, which also includes non-traditional hotels and home sharing.

Vrbo only pulls in just over 10% of Expedia’s overall revenue, but analysts and investors focus on the division because it represents the company’s best bet for growth.

Gross bookings for the travel giant climbed 9% to $26.9 billion. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization came in at $912 million, missing average analyst estimates of $973.3 million. Earnings per share were $3.38, excluding some items. The average analyst estimate was for $3.77.

To contact the reporter on this story: Olivia Carville in New York at ocarville1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.