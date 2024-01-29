(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. is preparing to spend a record amount on marketing this year to narrow the gap with its vacation-rental rival Airbnb Inc.

Expedia aired a series of ads during the AFC and NFC American football championship games on Sunday that showed confused vacation guests checking into a farmhouse and a hexagon-shaped spaceship and struggling to settle in. The ads don’t mention Airbnb by name, but they were a clear reference to some of the eccentric homes its rival prides itself on. Later, the spots showed how renting at Vrbo, Expedia’s home-rental unit, would be a different, and supposedly better, experience.

“We’re not about staying in the potato house or staying in the spaceship house,” said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, in an interview. “That’s quirky and funny,” he said, but “if you want a real vacation, Vrbo’s probably better for that.”

Expedia wouldn’t say how much it will spend on marketing this year, only that it would be “more than we’ve ever spent before,” according to Gieselman. In 2022, Expedia spent $6.1 billion. Analysts are expecting marketing expenses of $7 billion in 2024 and $8 billion in 2025.

The splurge on Sunday’s highly coveted advertising slots and during the Super Bowl pre-game in February, is part of Expedia’s effort to raise brand awareness in the US — its largest market — and abroad. Vrbo has about two million listings, compared with Airbnb’s seven million. The two have slightly different business models, however, with Vrbo focusing more on higher-priced whole-home listings near beaches and in mountain and rural destinations. Airbnb has a higher concentration in big cities.

“We have a formidable competitor, they are large and they have a lot of inventory,” Gieselman said. “They have tended to take the approach of supply at any cost. Our philosophy has been different, we want specific supply.”

The lifting of pandemic-induced travel restrictions has resulted in travelers’ return to urban destinations. That’s been a boon for Airbnb. While Vrbo may not be able to directly compete with Airbnb in urban markets, Gieselman pointed to Hotels.com, another brand that Expedia owns, that is strong in cities. It also means Expedia is relatively less exposed to short-term rental regulations that cities are implementing to keep housing prices and supply in check.

Expedia is also leaning into its broader platform, which includes sites for airline tickets, car rentals and cruises. Last year, the company launched a loyalty program, One Key, that allows users to earn points and spend across the offerings. Since June, the company has migrated 82 million people over from disparate loyalty programs and has seen a 34% growth in new members, Gieselman said.

Expedia’s fourth-quarter earnings report and outlook on Feb. 8 will offer more clues into whether optimism around travel demand can be sustained throughout the year.

So far, analysts including those at Wells Fargo, have noted a “modest rebound” in Vrbo traffic in the last quarter, but a deceleration in the first three weeks of the year. And competition is likely to only get tougher. Booking Holdings Inc., the largest online travel company by market capitalization, is also planning to expand its supply of alternative accommodation in the US this year.

