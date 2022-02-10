(Bloomberg) -- Expedia Group Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit that topped analysts’ estimates, benefiting from a holiday travel season that proved resilient despite the onset of the omicron Covid-19 variant.

The online travel company reported net income of $276 million in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $412 million in same quarter a year earlier, Expedia said in a statement on Thursday. Earnings per share, excluding certain costs, were $1.06 cents a share. Revenue more than doubled to $2.28 billion, while analysts were expecting $2.29 billion. Shares rose more than 6% in extended trading.

“While we experienced yet another significant travel disruption from Covid this quarter, we were pleased to see that the impact was less severe and of shorter duration than previous waves,” Expedia Chief Executive Officer Peter Kern said in the statement. Kern said that the travel industry is more resilient during each wave and that he expects “a solid recovery in 2022,” provided the course of the virus remains the same.

Expedia, which hosts reservations for traditional lodging like hotels and offers short-term rentals through its platform Vrbo, has been buffeted by the ebb and flow of the Covid-19 pandemic. After being pummeled initially by a near-complete halt in travel as the virus set in two years ago, Expedia saw a resurgence last year as borders and businesses opened and travel picked up, at least in some markets.

Then, the omicron variant swooped in late last year, again shuttering businesses and prompting a massive disruption of flights and vacation plans. For the week ended Dec. 12, Expedia’s net room nights booked declined by 18% from 2019, according to market researcher YipitData. With infection rates receding, analysts expect travel will revive again this spring and summer. Those expectations have pushed Expedia shares to a record high.

“We believe this could be the beginning of a major upswing in travel bookings for the year given high pent-up demand,” Cowen Inc. analyst Kevin Kopelman wrote in a report.

After the initial downturn in the early months of the pandemic, Expedia, like its rival Airbnb Inc., benefited as people took advantage of work-from-anywhere policies to explore other places. That strength is likely to continue this year, as short-term rental reservations across online travel agencies for the first half of 2022 are significantly higher than 2021, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone wrote in a note in late January.

Expedia, based in Bellevue, Washington, said gross bookings, which represent the total retail value of transactions, including taxes and fees, were $17.5 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with estimates for $19.5 billion.

So far this year, shares of Expedia have risen 9.3%, compared with a 9.6% gain from rival Booking Holdings Inc. and a 3.3% advance in shares of Airbnb.

