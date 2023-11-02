(Bloomberg) -- Expenses company Navan is expanding its card-linking service into Europe, offering businesses the option to adopt its software but keep their existing corporate cards.

The Palo-Alto headquartered firm said its “Connect” service, which uses ChatGPT to help automate expense reports, will be available on Visa and Mastercard products issued by more than 40 banks in the European Union and the UK.

“This solution basically changes the game for fintech and corporate card-issuing platforms because we go directly and partner with these banks,” Michael Sindicich, Navan’s general manager of expense, said in an interview.

Last month, Navan said it was partnering with Citigroup Inc. to offer its expense software to the US bank’s commercial cardholders. The firm, founded in 2015, was valued at $9.2 billion last year and counts Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed and Greenoaks among its backers.

