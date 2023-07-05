Expert on what to expect after oil production cuts from Saudi Arabia, Russia

The price of oil is inching higher after production cuts from two of the world's largest exporters.

Saudi Arabia extended its one million barrel per day supply cut for August, as Russia reduced its output by 500,000 barrels per day for next month. The supply reduction comes amid a concerted effort from both OPEC+ nations to revive slumping oil prices.

The price of West Texas Intermediate was up about two per cent early Wednesday afternoon at US$72.

Speaking with BNN Bloomberg on Tuesday, Hussein Allidina, managing director and head of commodities with TD Asset Management, says the macro environment is overshadowing the micro on oil.

He points to strong U.S. gasoline and global jet fuel data as signs of strong demand. However, recession fears, he says, are pulling investors away.

“I think the way the oil market is trading, it’s anticipating this weakness,” said Allidina. “It seems to me if we don’t get this weakness, the lower price encourages less supply, encourages more demand.”

Allidina says historically, oil demand hasn’t typically buckled amid slowing growth. He points to the financial crisis of 2008 and the COVID-19 pandemic among the exceptions.

When it comes to U.S. oil, Allidina says supply is tighter than most people think.

A 40-year chart of the Department of Energy’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR), shows inventory levels are at their lowest since at least 1984.

“We spent a good part of the last 30 years building the SPR and we’ve drawn that inventory down in 16 months,” he says.

OUTLOOK FOR OIL

TD is predicting oil prices could rise further.

“I wouldn’t be at all surprised if oil’s trading above US$80 before the end of the summer,” said Allidina.

The fourth quarter outlook, Allidina said, “is a little less certain because I think we will feel the impact of higher rates on growth and demand.”