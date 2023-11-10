The insurance industry still has pricing power over consumers and an expert says investors could stand to benefit from this.

Cathy Seifert, vice president of research at CFRA, told BNN Bloomberg that she is bullish on property casualty insurance, reinsurance and the insurance brokerage space and neutral on the life insurance space.

“The industry still have pricing power and that should provide catalysts for a number of stocks in that group,” she said.

She recommended Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and American International Group (AIG) as her top three stock picks within the insurance sector.

Seifert, her family, her firm and its investment banking clients do not own any shares in the stocks mentioned above.

