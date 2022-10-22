(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on Spotify

As soon as Liz Truss resigned as prime minister, names of possible successors starting popping up in the press. The reactions to some of those names was not so kind within the Conservative Party — think exploding head and green vomit emojis, according to our political reporter Alex Wickham.

In this episode of In the City, David Merritt and Francine Lacqua discuss the path to prime minister with Bloomberg reporter Ellen Milligan, and we hear insights from Wickham (like all the WhatsApp gossip), Tory MP Karl McCartney, and former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable. Plus, Bloomberg finance editor Katherine Griffiths joins on what the political mess means to the City of London's reputation and whether business leaders feel the worst is over — or yet to come.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.