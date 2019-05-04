(Bloomberg) -- A large explosion at an AB Specialty Silicones LLC plant in Waukegan, about 40 miles north of Chicago, late on Friday left four people injured and three missing, CNN reported, citing local authorities.

A fire that followed the blast at 9:30 p.m. local time, has been extinguished, while a search effort is continuing, CCN said on its website.

The Lake County Sheriff said in a tweet last night that the explosion was “ground shaking.”

