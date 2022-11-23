(Bloomberg) -- Two explosions rocked Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 13 others, amid an uptick in violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The first detonated near a bus stop at the entrance to the city, police said. A second blast was reported near the Ramot junction in Jerusalem.

An inspection by police showed different explosive devices were placed at both scenes. “It is suspected that this is a combined attack,” police said in a statement.

Six Palestinians Killed as Israel Escalates West Bank Operations

There has been an increase in violence in Jerusalem and the West Bank since the start of the year.

(Adds second explosion)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.