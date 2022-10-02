(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at the gas-fired facility of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp.’s thermal power plant on Saturday afternoon killed one worker and wounded two others, according to the website of police of north-central Ha Tinh province, where the company is based.

The explosion occurred during pipeline maintenance conducted by a subcontractor, according to the statement.

A representative of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel confirmed the police report and said an investigation into the explosion is under way.

