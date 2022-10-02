1h ago
Explosion at Vietnam Steel Company’s Power Plant Kills 1, Hurts 2
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An explosion at the gas-fired facility of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Corp.’s thermal power plant on Saturday afternoon killed one worker and wounded two others, according to the website of police of north-central Ha Tinh province, where the company is based.
The explosion occurred during pipeline maintenance conducted by a subcontractor, according to the statement.
A representative of Formosa Ha Tinh Steel confirmed the police report and said an investigation into the explosion is under way.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.