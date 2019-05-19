Explosion in Egypt Injures 16 Near Pyramids, Ministry Says

(Bloomberg) -- At least 16 people were injured when an explosive device targeted a tourist bus near the Giza pyramids in Egypt, Hanaa Serour, an official at the Health Ministry, said by phone.

There was no immediate report on the nationality of the tourists. The blast occurred in front of a museum that’s under construction.

Last December, three Vietnamese tourists and a local guide were killed by a roadside blast around the same area of greater Cairo.

--With assistance from Samer Khalil Al-Atrush.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ahmed Khalil El-Sayed in Cairo at akhalilelsay@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Michael Gunn

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.