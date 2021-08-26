(Bloomberg) -- An explosion near one of the main entrance gates to Kabul’s international airport caused an unknown number of casualties less than a week before U.S. forces are due to depart.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the explosion on Thursday afternoon Kabul time, and said more information would be coming soon.

A person in touch with people near the site of the explosion said the explosion, which may have been caused by a suicide bomber, caused casualties. Afghans and other people trying to flee Kabul have packed around the airport trying to get onto one of the many military flights leaving the country.

After the explosion, European military officials sent a message saying “Get away from the airport. Very, very, very dangerous situation. Go now!,” according to Dina Haynes, a lawyer who got a client into the airport compound a few minutes before the explosion.

While it wasn’t immediately clear who or what caused the explosion, earlier in the day, American and NATO allies had warned their citizens against traveling to the airport because of the credible and imminent risk of attacks. President Joe Biden specifically cited Islamic State - Khorasan, an offshoot of the terrorist group, as a potential threat, this week.

“They’re real and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration the longer we stay, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, which is a sworn enemy of the Taliban as well,” Biden said Tuesday. “Every day we’re on the ground is another day we know that ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both U.S. and allied forces and innocent civilians.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.