At least one person died when two explosions hit the Ugandan capital, the fourth blast in Kampala in the past month.

The blasts occurred outside an office of insurer Jubilee Holdings Ltd. and near the city’s central police station, the Daily Monitor reported, citing eyewitnesses. Images posted on the newspaper’s Twitter handle showed cars on fire outside the Jubilee office, and smoke rising from the scene of the second explosion.

NTV Uganda said one person was killed, citing Kampala Mayor Salim Uhuru. Police spokesman Fred Enanga didn’t answer calls to his mobile phone when Bloomberg sought comment.

Tuesday’s incidents follow a bomb blast on a bus in Kampala on Oct. 25 that killed one person, and an explosion on the northern outskirts of the city two days earlier that left at least two people dead.

Islamic State, through its self-proclaimed Central Africa Province, claimed responsibility for last month’s attacks. ISCAP comprises what was previously known as the Allied Democratic Forces active in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and a group of insurgents in northeastern Mozambique.

The group’s leader, Musa Muhsin Baluku, in September 2020 said the ADF was disbanded and is now a province of IS, according to a study published this month by the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College in London. The insurgency originated at a mosque in Kampala, and a crackdown in 1995 caused many members to flee to the DRC.

