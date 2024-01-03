(Bloomberg) -- Two explosions near the grave of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed at least 20 people and injured 60, state TV reported, describing the blasts as a terrorist attack.

The explosions were heard within 15 minutes of each other outside the graveyard in the central province of Kerman, it said, citing the province’s deputy governor.

Crowds were attending Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer Soleimani’s grave to mark the anniversary of his 2020 killing in a US drone strike.

(Updates with official calling blasts a terror attack.)

