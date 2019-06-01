(Bloomberg) -- Explosions were reported Saturday at a military factory that produces explosives in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, east of Moscow, according to the Interfax news agency.

The explosions occurred at a facility that makes TNT, Interfax reported, citing an unidentified city official. At least two people were injured by the blasts and suffered shrapnel wounds, according to Interfax.

The government has organized a crisis center to investigate the cause of the explosions, Tass reported, citing the regional government’s press office.

