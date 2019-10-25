(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Growth in Sweden almost ground to a halt in the first half of 2019 and the weakness is here to stay. Exports of goods and services make up almost half of the Nordic region’s biggest economy and this makes it highly sensitive to a slowdown in the rest of the world. Bloomberg Economics expect GDP growth among Sweden’s top-five trading partners to fall to 1.4% in 2020 from 2.7% in 2017, largely because of Germany.

