(Bloomberg) -- At least one lender to Express Inc. has approached the retailer to put aside a pool of money for expenses tied to a potential future bankruptcy filing, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A demand to set aside so-called cash reserves, if enforced, could push Express into Chapter 11 as it would eat into limited liquidity available for necessary payments to vendors, landlords and other parties, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private negotiations.

Representatives for the company declined to comment.

Creditors have been growing increasingly antsy and considering whether to push the company to file for bankruptcy, Bloomberg previously reported.

Express, which is burning through a short supply of cash as it attempts to fix troubled operations, is looking to avoid any move to fund reserves for as long as possible, other people familiar with the matter said. The retailer lost over $150 million in three quarters through late October as it faced an escalating competitive threat from fast-fashion rivals.

More of its major creditors would have to join the request in order for it to mandate action on the part of Express, said the people. Lenders to the retailer include Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., Hilco Global and Gordon Brothers Group.

Representatives for Hilco and Wells declined to comment, while those for Bank of America and Gordon Brothers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

About $200 million of Express’ debt takes the form of a revolving credit line, which is backed by a first-lien claim to its assets including receivables and inventory. A $65 million term loan it received in September is backed by a second-lien claim to many of the same assets. One of the key receivables is a nearly $50 million tax refund the company said it is owed by the US government under the CARES Act.

Express Chief Executive Officer Stewart Gendinning said in a memo to employees last week that management was “actively engaged,” with the IRS to move that claim forward. He said the company was meanwhile “proactively preserving” its liquidity.

