(Bloomberg) -- Express Scripts Holding Co. said it will drop 48 drugs next year from its closely watched lineup of covered therapies, including Gilead Sciences Inc.’s HIV treatment Atripla and AbbVie Inc.’s hot-selling Mavyret medicine for hepatitis C.

The drug-benefit manager also won’t cover Sanofi’s hemophilia treatment Eloctate next year, it said in a statement.

Express Scripts and other pharmacy-benefit managers negotiate rebates from brand-name pharmaceutical companies in exchange for including drugs on their coverage lists. But critics say the system can encourage high list prices as drugmakers curry favor with PBMs by offering larger rebates that may not flow directly to consumers. The Trump administration is weighing an overhaul of regulations governing the rebates in an effort to increase competition and help patients.

In its statement, Express Scripts emphasized that it wasn’t just focusing on rebates and will be excluding numerous brand-name drugs from coverage because there are generic drugs or other brands with lower list prices that make them a better overall deal.

The changes are for Express Scripts’s main list of covered drugs, which health insurers and employer clients sometimes customize to fit their needs.

Mylan, Merck Drugs

For example, Express Scripts said that next year it will cover Symfi, a new HIV combo pill from Mylan NV that the benefit manager said has a 40 percent lower list price than Atripla. Express Scripts will also cover Merck & Co.’s lower-cost hepatitis C medicine Zepatier. In July, Merck said that it was cutting its list price for the drug by 60 percent.

The changes will raise the total number of excluded drugs to 242 next year, from 196 this year, said Express Scripts spokeswoman Jennifer Luddy in an email. The total includes two currently excluded drugs that will be restored next year. The changes would only affect fewer than 0.2 percent of members, while saving an additional $3.2 billion, the company said in a statement.

On Monday, CVS Health Corp. said it planned to remove 23 additional drugs from its main list of covered drugs next year, and bring back four that aren’t covered this year. It said the list of the excluded drugs would be available around Oct. 1.

