(Bloomberg) -- The intensification of U.K. political uncertainty is producing an asymmetric payoff in money market rates and government bonds in the event of either a divorce deal or no Brexit.

Risk-reward has significantly improved to position for a transition being secured or no Brexit, with June 2019 MPC-dated Sonia pricing 22% chance of an interest-rate hike, but assurances on the backstop seem primed to lack substance and peak market stress may be still ahead; the larger risk on paying Sonia being a no-deal scenario resulting in emergency rate cuts, but the signals from BOE imply that is far from certain

GBP rates were primed for a Brexit divorce deal exposing asymmetric payoff before Raab’s resignation, as highlighted here on Oct. 17, with OTM call options on short sterling providing a low-cost tail-risk hedge against no-deal outcome resulting in BOE cutting rates

Evolving fat tails: Grieve’s amendment reduces the probability of no deal, ECJ confirmation that the U.K. could unilaterally revoke Article 50 increases the probability of remain which in turn increases the chance of some Brexiteers compromising given the risk of no-Brexit

The gilt curve saw 30Y rally Monday the most since the Brexit referendum in a knee-jerk reaction to May’s meaningful vote being deferred following the recent relentless cheapening vs 10s as flagged here on Dec. 6; still, fiscal risk tied to the possibility of a Jeremy Corbyn-led government is non-trivial for the long end

