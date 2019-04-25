(Bloomberg) -- At least seven Extinction Rebellion activists were arrested Thursday after gluing themselves to the London Stock Exchange, temporarily blocking the main entrance to the building as the group extended its campaign for action on climate change to the city’s trading hub.

The demonstrators, clad in all-black clothing with red ties, wore safety helmets with the Extinction Rebellion logo affixed to the faceguard. They said they wanted to call attention to the “humans making choices” behind computer screens that affect the environment.

As of 9 a.m. local time, several others had glued themselves to other LSE entrances with a Superglue-type substance. The main entrance was cleared but neither that one or a Newgate Street entry had reopened. The protesters may face charges of criminal damage and aggravated trespass, according to a police sergeant at the scene. Separately at the Canary Wharf DLR station, a set of activists climbed atop of a train with protest signs.

The two-week protest has disrupted public transport and snarled roads and bridges in London, with targets including Heathrow Airport and Parliament Square. Police have made hundreds of arrests. The demonstrators are demanding that the U.K. acknowledge the “crisis” posed by global warming, enact legally binding policies to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2025, and form a citizens assembly to oversee changes.

“We are demonstrating at the London Stock Exchange because there are people and businesses who are trading on ecological destruction, investing in fossil fuel, mining, palm oil companies and others,” said Adam Woodhall, a spokesman of Extinction Rebellion. “We want to highlight this poisonous system that enables climate catastrophe because it focuses on money.”

--With assistance from Lucca de Paoli, Alex Morales and Benjamin Katz.

