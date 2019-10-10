(Bloomberg) -- A flight from London City airport was delayed Thursday after a climate activist staged a protest on an aircraft bound for Dublin.

The person appears to have held a valid ticket for the flight and took a seat on the CityJet Ltd. plane before becoming disruptive, a spokesman for the airport said by telephone.

London City is the latest location in the U.K. capital to be targeted by Extinction Rebellion activists, who called on people to shut down the airport favored by business travelers by blocking the entrance. The timetable initially appeared to be unaffected, with police holding back protesters and no one admitted to the terminal without a boarding pass. Some 60 flights had operated as of 9:15 a.m.

Passengers on the CityJet aircraft, which was operating as Aer Lingus Flight 283, left the plane at the request of the captain before being allowed to board again after additional security screening, the spokesman said.

London City said it remains open and operational with no cancellations. It advised people to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

