(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of activists from the climate protest movement Extinction Rebellion blocked roads around the Bank of England on Monday, calling out the financial sector’s funding of fossil fuels around the world.

The action marks the start of the second week of disruption around London by the group who have targeted government buildings, bridges and key produce markets to raise the alarm that governments and business aren’t moving fast enough to contain climate change.

“It’s time we had a grown-up conversation about the economic and legal system which is killing life on Earth,” said Gail Bradbrook, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion. “It’s time to think about what kind of finance system we need to support the thriving of life on Earth.”

Among several demands, the movement wants politicians to aim for net-zero emissions worldwide by 2025, a quarter of a century quicker than the U.K.’s current plans. It’s urging government ministers to establish a citizens’ assembly to analyze climate change and draw up proposals that would feed into legislation.

London police have arrested 1,336 protesters as the force balances citizens’ right to protest with causing the least amount of disruption for Londoners. Dozens of police were stationed around Bank Underground station on Monday.

Pressure on companies to divest from investing in fossil fuels has never been higher. However, a recent report from the largest investor initiative tackling climate change said that the world’s most polluting companies aren’t moving fast enough to fall in line with the Paris accord on global warming.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has been at the forefront of a push to force companies to be more transparent about their climate risks. In a recent interview with the Guardian newspaper, he said that industries that are not moving toward zero-carbon emissions will be punished by investors and face bankruptcy.

