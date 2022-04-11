(Bloomberg) -- Key shale-oil fields, slaughterhouses and cattle ranches are facing an extreme wildfire threat from a historic spring storm set to lash Texas with bone-dry gusts and the northern Great Plains with heavy snow.

The storm that’s forecast to strengthen across the central U.S. on Tuesday will sweep hot, dry air over drought-stricken regions of Texas and Oklahoma. The fire risk is “extreme” for a swath that includes Lubbock, Texas, and Dodge City, Kansas, the U.S. Storm Prediction Center said. An even broader area reaching from the Permian Basin oilfield in West Texas to Interstate 80 in Nebraska is under a “critical” fire warning.

“It is a pretty significant event and a sizable one too,” said Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center.

The storm system already has set snowfall records in Oregon, where Portland had its first recorded accumulating snow in April, Hurley said. It will go on to drop 2 to 3 feet (0.6 to 0.9 meters) of snow across parts of Montana and North Dakota on its cold side as it drift across the Plains.

While frigid temperatures and blizzard warnings mark its northern flank, temperatures could rise into the 80s and 90s Fahrenheit (27 to 32 Celsius) from Nebraska to Texas.

