(Bloomberg) -- India’s peak electricity demand set a new record as surging temperatures add to what’s already the fastest growth in consumption in any major economy.

The nation reported maximum demand of 246 gigawatts on May 29, according to data published Thursday by state-run Grid Controller Of India Ltd. That tops a previous high of 243.3 gigawatts reached last September.

Some power shortfalls have been reported across the country during evening periods — when solar generation isn’t available — though day-time demand has so far been met, according to the operator.

The surging consumption has forced the government to revive output at gas-fired power stations, boosting demand for the fuel by as much as 12% from a year earlier, according to Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, managing director at Indraprastha Gas Ltd.

“More and more gas-based generation capacities are coming on stream,” Chatiwal told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Thursday. Some plants, which were not competitive earlier, have started generating, said the executive, whose company is the sole distributor of gas for homes, industries and automobiles in Delhi.

Faced with accelerating electricity demand as the economy expands and adds more energy-hungry industries, India’s government has ordered a fresh wave of coal-fired power plant capacity. That’s a decision that could jeopardize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s targets to curb emissions in the world’s third-largest polluter.

Sales of power-intensive appliances like air conditioners during a scorching heat season have added to pressure on the energy system. Soaring temperatures in Delhi on Wednesday sent the capital’s peak electricity demand to an all-time high.

Abnormal heat is to expected continue in many regions in June, according to the India Meteorological Department.

